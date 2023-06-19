Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you a seasoned Systems Engineer with expertise in Linux, Windows, AIX, IBM ACE, MQ, and SQL Databases? Are you passionate about designing and maintaining complex systems infrastructure? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Job Objectives:
- Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements
- Perform day to day support coverage of Systems
- Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary
- Manage deployments change management from environment to environment
- Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement
- Mentor and give support to junior system engineers
- To maintain integration endpoints in the environments (e.g., Stores)
- To manage installations, upgrades, maintenance
- To perform special requests in active environment on request
- To perform 2nd and 3rd level support
- To perform root-cause-analysis in integration system
- To timeously manage & resolve assigned incidents and requests
- Maintain and setup user accounts and access controls
- Maintain systems and infrastructure security for data safety
- Maintain backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies
- Maintain High Availability, Clustering and XA configuration
- Liaise with various internal IT engineers to provide support or perform new implementations and troubleshooting.
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
- Participate in internal and external business units’ new solution implementations
- Participate and provide implementation feedback to IT Engineers, developers, and architects
- To effectively manage deployment changes, including the necessary documentation, into the DEV, INT, QA & PROD environments
- Ensure proper change control channels have been adhered to
- Manage and maintain the synchronization of all integration environments
- To provide Support to Developers, Business users and external vendors during testing
- To deploy and maintain integration solutions
- Identify redundant systems and processes within the department
- Participate in the solution design and implementation of continuous improvement of integration solutions.
- Monitor and test integration solutions performance for potential bottlenecks, identify viable solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
- Write and maintain custom scripts to automate & increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
- Participate in the individual development of junior system engineers
- Provide support for the development path to junior engineers
- Participate in individual development path to improve internal training
Knowledge and Skills:
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Following instructions and procedures
- Analysing
- Applying expertise and technology
- Ability to work within a team
- Coping with pressure and setbacks
- Deciding and Initiating action
- Adapting and responding to change
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Formulating strategies and concepts
- Leading and supervising
- Working with people
- Planning and Organising
- Presenting and communicating information
- Writing and reporting
- Adhering to principles and values
- Relating and networking
- Creating and innovating
- Not important
- Persuading and influencing
- Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
Qualifications:
- Matriculation
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
- Linux or Windows certification
- ITIL
- DevOps
Experience:
- Working with Linux, Windows, and AIX Environments
- Working with IBM ACE, MQ, including CP4I capabilities.
- Working with SQL databases
- Production and standby support
- Custom scripting
- Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Incident management
- DevOps duties
- Mentoring
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Windows
- AIX
- IBM ACE
- MQ
- SQL
- IBM WEBSPHERE
- INTEGRATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years