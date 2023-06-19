Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you a seasoned Systems Engineer with expertise in Linux, Windows, AIX, IBM ACE, MQ, and SQL Databases? Are you passionate about designing and maintaining complex systems infrastructure? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Job Objectives:

Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements

Perform day to day support coverage of Systems

Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary

Manage deployments change management from environment to environment

Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement

Mentor and give support to junior system engineers

To maintain integration endpoints in the environments (e.g., Stores)

To manage installations, upgrades, maintenance

To perform special requests in active environment on request

To perform 2nd and 3rd level support

To perform root-cause-analysis in integration system

To timeously manage & resolve assigned incidents and requests

Maintain and setup user accounts and access controls

Maintain systems and infrastructure security for data safety

Maintain backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies

Maintain High Availability, Clustering and XA configuration

Liaise with various internal IT engineers to provide support or perform new implementations and troubleshooting.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Participate in internal and external business units’ new solution implementations

Participate and provide implementation feedback to IT Engineers, developers, and architects

To effectively manage deployment changes, including the necessary documentation, into the DEV, INT, QA & PROD environments

Ensure proper change control channels have been adhered to

Manage and maintain the synchronization of all integration environments

To provide Support to Developers, Business users and external vendors during testing

To deploy and maintain integration solutions

Identify redundant systems and processes within the department

Participate in the solution design and implementation of continuous improvement of integration solutions.

Monitor and test integration solutions performance for potential bottlenecks, identify viable solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Write and maintain custom scripts to automate & increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks

Participate in the individual development of junior system engineers

Provide support for the development path to junior engineers

Participate in individual development path to improve internal training

Knowledge and Skills:

Learning and Researching

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Following instructions and procedures

Analysing

Applying expertise and technology

Ability to work within a team

Coping with pressure and setbacks

Deciding and Initiating action

Adapting and responding to change

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Formulating strategies and concepts

Leading and supervising

Working with people

Planning and Organising

Presenting and communicating information

Writing and reporting

Adhering to principles and values

Relating and networking

Creating and innovating

Not important

Persuading and influencing

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking

Qualifications:

Matriculation

IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator

Linux or Windows certification

ITIL

DevOps

Experience:

Working with Linux, Windows, and AIX Environments

Working with IBM ACE, MQ, including CP4I capabilities.

Working with SQL databases

Production and standby support

Custom scripting

Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Incident management

DevOps duties

Mentoring

Desired Skills:

Linux

Windows

AIX

IBM ACE

MQ

SQL

IBM WEBSPHERE

INTEGRATION

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position