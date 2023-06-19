Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Test Analyst to Join us and become part of the iOCO family as we continue to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives. As a Senior Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. You will work closely with the development team to understand requirements, design test cases, execute test plans, and report any issues or defects. The successful candidate will have a strong background in software testing methodologies and a proven track record of delivering high-quality results.

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Experience required:

7+ years of overall Testing experience, consisting of the below: Functional / Manual Testing (7+ years). Automation Testing (3+ years). Mobile Testing (5+ years). Web Testing (5+ years). API and back-end Testing (3+ years).



Essential functions/ Job Description:

Functional/ Manual Testing.

Automation Testing.

Mobile Testing.

Web Testing.

API and back-end Testing.

SQL/ Database experience.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Telecom experience is beneficial.

Work environment:

Contract position:(Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

