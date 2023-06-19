Software Architect (German Speaking) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A software development company that specializes in delivering high-quality software solutions to their clients primarily located in Europe, is currently seeking a Senior Software Architect who is fluent in both German and English and resides in South Africa. The ideal candidate will possess extensive expertise in microservices development and demonstrate a deep understanding of decoupling systems. Additionally, they highly value candidates with substantial experience in building distributed systems. Qualifications they seek in potential candidates include a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science or a related field, several years of experience in developing complex systems, and familiarity or knowledge of tools such as git, SCRUM, Agile, JIRA, UML, and BPMN.

DUTIES:

Develop software architectures for distributed systems.

Design microservices and decouple systems.

Strategic alignment of technology stack and development methodologies, while constantly involving the development team.

Ensure software quality, such as code reviews.

Work with other developers and architects to ensure solutions meet the requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science or a related field.

Several years of experience in developing complex systems.

Experience or knowledge about git, SCRUM, Agile, JIRA, UML, BPNM.

Fluent in German and English (C2 or mother tongue).

If you are in South Africa: SA Permanent Residence or SA Citizenship holder (they currently do not support any visa processes or sponsorships).

Otherwise, holder of a valid work permit in the country you are residing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English and German (C2 or mother tongue)

Just be yourself! – communication, curiosity, reliability, motivation, and team orientation is your passion.

Good vibrations: You spread positive vibes!

Capabilities to communicate, explain and involve with others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Architect

German

Learn more/Apply for this position