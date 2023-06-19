Software Developer at Datonomy Solutions

As a software development you will be responsible for a variety of tasks within the Risk System space, including software design, development, and debugging.
The candidate will employ active programming to adhere to scope requirements and ensure the seamless deployment of the software solution from development to live environments.
You will have the unique chance to mentor junior professionals and guide them throughout.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in the design, implementation, and maintenance of software applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and develop solutions
- Conduct research on emerging software technologies and trends
- Participate in software debugging and performance optimization
- Test and debug applications to ensure optimal performance and security
- Support the team with general administrative tasks as needed
- Contribute to the creation of technical documentation and user guides Requirements:
- Basic understanding of software development principles and practices
- Familiarity with Python and its associated libraries
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Knowledge of database systems, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, is a plus
- Experience in C#, .Net, .NET Core,T-SQL, JavaScript and HTML, RESTful services
- Experience Web development (Front End and Back End)
- Experience with application such as Azure, GIt etc
Desired Skills:
- MySql
- PostgresSQL
- C#