Software Developer at Datonomy Solutions

As a software development you will be responsible for a variety of tasks within the Risk System space, including software design, development, and debugging.

The candidate will employ active programming to adhere to scope requirements and ensure the seamless deployment of the software solution from development to live environments.

You will have the unique chance to mentor junior professionals and guide them throughout.

Responsibilities:

Assist in the design, implementation, and maintenance of software applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and develop solutions

Conduct research on emerging software technologies and trends

Participate in software debugging and performance optimization

Test and debug applications to ensure optimal performance and security

Support the team with general administrative tasks as needed

Contribute to the creation of technical documentation and user guides Requirements:

Basic understanding of software development principles and practices

Familiarity with Python and its associated libraries

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of database systems, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, is a plus

Experience in C#, .Net, .NET Core,T-SQL, JavaScript and HTML, RESTful services

Experience Web development (Front End and Back End)

Experience with application such as Azure, GIt etc

Desired Skills:

MySql

PostgresSQL

C#

