Software Tester – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 19, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Working in a fast-paced agile team, managing many threads at once
  • Define testing scope, identifying what to cover and coming up with appropriate test ideas by using a variety of testing techniques
  • Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios
  • Executing tests on software usability
  • Analyzing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability
  • Preparing feedback reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team
  • Testing and evaluating new technologies
  • Identification of areas of improvement
  • Provide feedback on improvements to user experience

Experience and Qualifications

  • BSc in Computer Science or equivalent, or extensive experience in software testing
  • Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process

Technical Requirements :

  • Experience in Selenium or Playwrite
  • Ability to read code
  • UI Testing where no automated tests are available
  • Azure DevOps
  • C#
  • .NET
  • MS SQL Server
  • WCF and Rest Web Services
  • Blazor

Please consider you application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Coding
  • Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

A global fright forwarding company is looking for a Software Tester to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.

