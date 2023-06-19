SQL Developer (Expert Level) – Parktown- up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Parktown

A reputable, stable, consulting management firm is looking to appoint a Senior SQL Developer.

If you have more than 5 years’ experience in a developer role specialising coding in SQL and T-SQL this could be your next big move. Working on exciting new Greenfields projects you will be required to design, implement, and maintain data pipelines for effective data utilization. You will need to create robust batch and streaming data processing capabilities to enhance the data marts and data warehouse.

If you have a passion for what you do, and you fit the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL

T-SQL

Power BI

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL

RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Do You Qualify?

Relevant 3-year qualification (IT, Computer Science, or similar)

3-5 5+ years’ relevant working experience

The Reference Number for this position is PP57278 which is a Permanent position based in Parktown offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Pri at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

POWERBI

ETL

SSAS

SSRS

SSIS

Learn more/Apply for this position