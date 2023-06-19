Support Engineer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Sandton

Job Purpose

This position will report into the BluNOVA Service Desk Manager and will support in the monitoring and management of BluNOVA’s AWS Lambda functions, environment and first line business support, in-line with Blue Label support policies and objectives.

Core Responsibilities

Triaging emergent issues using a ticketing system.

Researching, diagnosing, troubleshooting, and identifying solutions to resolve issues.

Providing updates on the overall health of BluNOVA Lambda functions.

Working with cross-functional teams – both internal and external.

Following standard procedures for proper escalation of unresolved issues to the appropriate teams.

Adhering to SLAs for specific issues with respect to the severity of the issue.

Providing prompt and accurate feedback to customers and stakeholders.

Documenting knowledge and learnings for the benefit of colleagues and business continuity.

Compentences

Ensures Accountability

Optimises Work Processes

Collaborates

Adaptability

Required Skills

Familiarity with AWS serverless infrastructure.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.

Proficient with scripting and APIs. Ability to work in a small, remote team; especially the ability to communicate clearly regarding any issues experienced on BluNOVA’s Lambdas.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (BSc.) or Diploma in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent experience.

Basic Experience

Experience in dealing with customers during problem resolution and operating efficiently under pressure.

Understanding of distributed and service-oriented architectures.

Understanding of TCP/IP networking and troubleshooting.

Proficiency with MS Office, SQL and CloudWatch.

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

About The Employer:

BluNova is the data consolidation, insights and decisioning arm of the South African telecoms giant, Blue Label Telecoms. Blue Label was founded by Mark and Brett Levy in 2001 with a vision to tackle inequality of opportunity by enabling all South Africans to interact and transact financially on an equal footing. The company’s distribution power is unmatched and represents a marketplace community of approximately 150,000 outlets. Consequently, BluNova manages one of the richest and fastest growing data sets in South Africa. We mine and refine this data, using machine learning and state of the art decisioning software, to create rich and actionable insights into the South African consumer.

Learn more/Apply for this position