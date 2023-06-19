Systems Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client serves customers across the US, UK, and South Africa, and maintains local offices in Cape Town to offer comprehensive support. They leverage the Scrum methodology to facilitate agile and precise development of both on-premise and cloud-based products, all of which are crafted by their skilled team in Cape Town.

Summary:

Oversee all aspects of network infrastructure and technical support, including management and maintenance of hosted solutions in Azure. Provide 1st line IT support to staff and 2nd line server and SharePoint support to Product Support and Development teams.

Role Responsibilities:

Managing internal server hardware, desktops, laptops, printers, projectors, UPS, access control and standby generator.

Managing and maintaining the Virtual Server environment in Azure, including Azure subscriptions, Logic Apps, Containers, Azure SQL, Office 365 subscriptions, licensing and billing.

Assisting integration team with DevOps configuration, pipeline setup and management, production configuration, monitoring and security of Azure logic apps and services.

Supporting Microsoft Office, Office365, Exchange+365, MS Project, VSTS, WSUS, DevOps, SharePoint and IIS, Microsoft SQL, Trend, Splunk, OpenVAS, Intune, MDM, Hyper-V, Windows 10/11, Server 2012/16/19, Linux, Active Directory, Exchange, LAN/WAN, backups, load balancing, routing, and internetworking.

Managing internal FortiGate firewall, DNS and Certificate management, onboarding, role-change, and offboarding of contractors and employees.

Supporting the Security team in various security and privacy-related activities such as software asset register, vendor reviews, disaster recovery planning and testing, SOC 2 Type 2 audits, and responding to security incidents.

Technical liaison with business partners, design and follow processes and procedures, progression and capacity planning, version control, and standby for emergencies.

Occasional work outside of normal South-African working hours may be required to meet with international stakeholders.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Preferably holds a relevant degree or diploma.

Relevant certifications: MCSE, CCNA, Microsoft Azure, CIW, Linux, ITIL, ISO, CompTIA A+ / N+ / S+.

5+ years of experience in IT Administration.

Expertise in:

Advanced SharePoint | Azure Cloud Services | DevOps / Gatekeeper.



Network Switching | Operating Systems | Server Hardware.



SAN Technology | Virtualization | High Availability.



Office Applications | SharePoint Server 2013/16/19 + SPO.

Exposure to Internet Service Providers is desirable.

Required to implement and administer internetworking technologies.

In-depth understanding of TCP/IP and internetworking with heterogeneous technologies.

Exposure to ISO, NIST, AICPA TSC, CCM is preferable.

Previous experience establishing and maintaining compliance programs for regulations or certifications such as ISO, GDPR, SOC 2, etc. is desirable.

Job ID:

J104229

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Azure

Office 365

Learn more/Apply for this position