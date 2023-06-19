Test Analyst

We are seeking a talented and experienced Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for performing testing activities to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

ISTQB

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

Experience Required:

4+ years of Manual testing experience.

2+ years of SQL Experience.

2+ years of API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)

4+ years of Testing in the retail sector/ Warehouse and Distribution Centre processes.

2+ years of testing in an Agile environment.

Beneficial

1+ years of Automated testing tool experience.

4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position