Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a talented and experienced Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for performing testing activities to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and career development.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- ISTQB
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
Experience Required:
- 4+ years of Manual testing experience.
- 2+ years of SQL Experience.
- 2+ years of API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)
- 4+ years of Testing in the retail sector/ Warehouse and Distribution Centre processes.
- 2+ years of testing in an Agile environment.
Beneficial
- 1+ years of Automated testing tool experience.
- 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML