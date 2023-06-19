Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 19, 2023

We are seeking a talented and experienced Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for performing testing activities to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position with opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ISTQB

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years of Manual testing experience.

  • 2+ years of SQL Experience.

  • 2+ years of API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)

  • 4+ years of Testing in the retail sector/ Warehouse and Distribution Centre processes.

  • 2+ years of testing in an Agile environment.

Beneficial

  • 1+ years of Automated testing tool experience.

  • 4+ years of Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position