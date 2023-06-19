Test/Business Analyst at eZaga Pty Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

YOU MUST BE:

A tester and a business analyst

YOU MUST WANT TO:

Add value to the team by delivering exceptional work. Be inquisitive, ask questions, THINK and challenge your teammates. Make a difference. Help us to change the health care system. You must want to work in a start-up environment. We work hard but have fun.

YOU MUST BE ABLE TO:

Learn quickly, work fast, think big, deliver precisely, iterate, be lean, and prove yourself. Have a strong attention to detail and accuracy. Be able to work independently as well as be a team player. Be able to multi-task effectively. Have strong communication and interpersonal skills. Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done.

WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO:

Spec. out new features/functionality for the development team, in line with the development road map and as requests are received from the Operations Teams. These could be business case and/or customer requirements specifications (CRS)?.

Outline the problems identified by the operational team either via the support desk, or client interviews?and:

Highlight the opportunities to resolve these?

Document the solution needed for resolution (technical, Ops, process)- this could be development/configuration/SOP etc.?

estimate effort for prioritization purposes.

Log items in Jira and ensure the development team is conversant with requirements.

Works closely with the development team.?

Be able to contribute to the strategic direction of the Agile environment.??

Prepare test cases and assist with testing.?

Prepare test cases for automated testing scenarios.

Provide feedback to the stakeholders on progress and outcome.?

Release notes & Training Material Guidelines, standards and reference examples.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Organised

Due Diligence

Process orientated

goal driven

Critical Thinking

MS Office Suite

Microsoft Visio

Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

eZaga Remit has an opportunity for a thorough and skilled Business analyst. We are looking for an experienced BusinessAnalyst & Tester to understand our business requirements, and document these into valid and useable functional specifications. You will be testing and validating the functionality of technical solutions against these business requirements. You will also be interfacing between the business, clients and the development team, with regards to the business and functionalrequirements to ensure the business requirements are properly delivered in the implemented solution. You will be working with a team that is changing the face of the private financial industry in South Africa, for the better. The post is based in Johannesburg North (Hybrid).

