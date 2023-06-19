Tester – Automation (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, catering to vendors of asset management solutions with their hosted software. They have carved a niche for themselves by offering affordable premium software across various industries. The organisation prides itself on maintaining a warm and welcoming culture that mirrors their customer-centric approach. With their rapid growth, they embody agility and innovation as core values. They are committed to continuously improving their operations and encourage you to actively contribute to this pursuit right from the start. Creating an inclusive, innovative, agile, and driven work environment is of utmost importance to them.

Role Responsibilities:

Create software test plans to effectively test products, address discrepancies, and resolve issues.

Perform tests and document results to ensure software compliance with specifications.

Collaborate with various teams to troubleshoot problems and enhance software quality.

Provide assistance to the production team, catering to their requirements and supporting software releases when needed.

Contribute to the planning of software development testing, regression testing, and user acceptance testing (UAT).

Develop automated tests to streamline testing processes and improve efficiency.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a minimum of 3 years’ of experience in a commercial testing role.

Familiarity with Selenium is considered an added advantage.

Demonstrated experience in conducting end-to-end testing throughout the development lifecycle.

Proficient in working within agile methodologies.

Capable of managing workload and prioritising tasks based on project requirements.

Excellent communication skills, both open and professional, when collaborating with team members.

Show enthusiasm and passion for your role, actively sharing ideas with the team.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively, taking initiative as needed.

Job ID:



J104290

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Test Engineer

Selenium

Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position