Tester (Finance) – Western Cape Oakdale

It’s a Hybrid environment, 3 days on site and 2 remote so the distance to the client will have an effect. Our client is seeking support for overflow workload for the Finance Systems Business Analyst.

The workload relates to Projects with a Finance impact, requiring Finance’s testing participation / regression testing / end to end testing.

The volume of workload is more than originally planned.

The period is until mid-January 2024

This is a pure temporary role, with no prospect of permanency.

Role Purpose:

Testing experience (There is no automated testing) Drafting finance test cases & utilizing for training documentation Documenting results Interpreting the results Comparing the Input & Output (did the information integrate out of the source system in original condition to the inventory system / other systems applicable) & Did the information post completely & to the correct GL account [GL postings into SAP S/4HANA] End to end testing between various applications (in-house & purchased)

Advanced finance experience (A solid understanding of General Ledger – debits, credits, Income statement, balance sheet, Inventory, Reconciliations, Creditors) – e.g., previously finance accountant / super user / SME / Analyst with project experience.

Retail & Supply Chain experience is advantageous.

Self-Starter

Ability to work independently, as well as in a team (cross functionally with fellow systems teams & finance stakeholders & IT 3rd parties)

Accuracy

Excellent communication & documentation skills

Desired Skills:

Tester

Testing

Finance testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

