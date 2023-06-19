Web Developer at Environ Property Services – Remote Remote

Environ Property Services is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Web Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Web Developer, you will play a crucial role in creating, maintaining, and optimizing a portfolio of five websites for our company. Your expertise in WordPress development, hosting management, plugin integration, and tracking implementation will be vital to our success. In addition, we require a strong knowledge of Google Analytics, Google Ads, and a proven track record in generating leads through effective strategies.

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain, and optimise a portfolio of five websites using WordPress, ensuring exceptional performance, security, and responsiveness.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to gather website requirements and translate them into functional, innovative solutions.

Customize WordPress themes and plugins to meet the specific needs of each project, enhancing the functionality and user experience.

Implement tracking numbers and codes to meticulously measure website performance, user behaviour, and campaign conversions.

Employ effective hosting management and optimization techniques to ensure optimal website speed and performance.

Seamlessly integrate third-party systems and APIs to enhance website functionality and user experience.

Monitor and troubleshoot website issues, promptly debugging code and resolving technical problems to maintain smooth operation.

Implement best practices for search engine optimization (SEO) to maximize website visibility and organic traffic.

Utilize Google Analytics and other analytical tools to derive actionable insights and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.

Design and execute lead generation strategies, utilizing various techniques to attract and convert website visitors into valuable leads.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as a Web Developer, with a specialised focus on WordPress development.

Extensive knowledge of WordPress CMS, including proficiency in theme customisation, plugin management, and security implementation.

Strong command of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP, with the ability to write clean, efficient code.

Familiarity with hosting websites and adeptness in managing hosting environments.

Demonstrated experience in implementing tracking numbers and codes for comprehensive analytics and conversion tracking.

Demonstrated experience in implementing tracking numbers and codes for comprehensive analytics and conversion tracking. In-depth understanding of Google Analytics and Google Ads, with the ability to set up tracking and effectively measure campaign performance.

Solid grasp of lead generation strategies and techniques, with a proven track record of successfully generating leads.

Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to debug and resolve technical issues efficiently.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to thrive in a collaborative team environment.

Meticulous attention to detail and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality work within specified deadlines.

If you are a talented Web Developer with a passion for WordPress, hosting websites, implementing tracking codes, and driving lead generation, we invite you to join Environ Property Services. In this role, you will have the opportunity to manage and optimis4e a portfolio of five websites, contributing significantly to our company’s digital presence and overall success. To be considered for this exciting opportunity, please submit your resume, portfolio, and any relevant samples of your work.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

CMS Development

WordPress

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

About The Employer:

Environ Property Services is a well-established and dynamic UK company that specialises in Damp, Roofing, Drainage, Pest Control and Restoration! We are a family run business operating in the heart of Fulham, and we have a reputation of providing exceptional services to our customers.

Our innovative and fast paced company prides itself on cultivating an incredible team of motivated individuals who have a passion for excellence. We are currently looking to fill several positions with the right candidates, so if you think that you have what it takes to add value to our team, apply today!

Benefits and Pay:

– 28 days paid holiday leave.

– The added benefit of joining a fast-paced, young, and dynamic team!

Learn more/Apply for this position