Application Engineer

Location: Bryanston

Package: R45 000pm

Role Purpose

The overall responsibility and control of IT resources to provide an efficient and cost-effective Information Technology that is the engine that drives and enables companies purpose. Without it all our businesses would grind to a halt.

Application engineers are responsible for looking after these specific

components of our engine: operating systems, business applications and

supporting system applications (such as monitoring tools). As an application

engineer, you will ensure optimal health of multiple and complex components as

well as deliver to specific goals set by the IT Ops manager.

Job Requirements:

Providing support services to our clients and technical employees as required.

Monitoring and maintaining all applications and products within our environment.

Supporting the IT Ops Lead in maintaining availability, efficiency and stability of all production services, production systems and processes torun reliably and efficiently

Supporting, tracking and resolving application/system related incidentsand requests within SLA.

Assisting with the DevOps tasks within the Core services space.

Description

ITIL ITSM incident and service management level 3 support.

Daily, weekly, and monthly monitoring and reporting on server health status, exceptions, and transactional message throughput.

Strive for 100% delivery of transactional messages to and from clients and funders.

Responsible for trouble-shooting, solution-finding, and continuous improvement relating to transactional message flow.

Responsible for attending to tasks, incidents and requests relating to transactional message flow.

Core Production Issue, change control management, and escalation facilitation within Organisation.

Responsible for monitoring and alerting of VM’s on Site24x7 and OpManager monitoring platforms.

Implement and facilitate automation solutions that reduce the number of queries received by the support teams.

Configuration of new Virtual Machines for client integrations.

Creation and automation of stored procedures in SQL.

Configuration, monitoring and solution finding on the organisation TIBCO environments.

Build and implement internal monitoring tools..

SQL Database migrations to the cloud using Microsoft Managed Instance.

Qualifications & Experience

IT software, technical qualification preferred.

2+ years in the healthcare and/or information technology (software) sectors.

ITIL Service management experience is a plus.

Proficient in Windows and Microsoft servers and applications

Proficient in SQL and similar programming languages

Knowledge and Skills

Analytical ability to identify and solve problems.

Clear and logical thinking.

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions effectively in any size team.

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude.

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery.

Copes under pressure.

Demonstrates resilience.

Facilitation Skills.

Strong work ethic and drive for results.

Values quality and produce high-quality work at all times.

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabularyof general language and ICT terminology.

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed asagreed.

Willing to learn other platforms.

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to our clients’ values.

Technical competence

Operating systems – Good working knowledge of installation, maintenance, scripting, configuration, security, monitoring, tuning and troubleshooting: Windows & Linux

Application Servers – Working knowledge of installation, configuration, monitoring, tuning and troubleshooting:

Java stack – J2EE, JBOSS, Glassfish, WebLogic, Tomcat, Jetty or

similar

.NET stack – IIS, MSMQ, etc.

Databases – good command of SQL skills (MS and MySQL dialects).

Experience in monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

Functional knowledge of network protocols and connectivity troubleshooting.

Knowledge of virtualisation and private cloud technologies (VMWare / Hyper V / Xen).

Knowledge of container technology (e.g. Docker) highly desired.

Previous experience with public and hybrid cloud strongly preferred.

Functional knowledge of enterprise storage

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options

Knowledge of basic Business Process Management

Log file analysis

Behavioral Competencies

High attention to detail.

Able to work well as part of a team.

Patience and flexibility.

Able to deliver quality while working under pressure.

Desire to learn and grow and have fun.

Tenacity.

Hybrid working environment.

Customer service focused

Takes ownership of his systems and processes

Able to work independently as well as within a team

Able to work under pressure and display initiative

Good problem solving skills

Good communication and documentation skills

Detail focused

Organised and able to meet deadline

