Application Security Junior Analyst (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

As a junior analyst, you’ll be responsible for the analysis of information security vulnerabilities in web applications and other online services. Your main focus will be on performing penetration testing and vulnerability assessment for our clients’ websites.

You’ll also research potential threats to these sites by analyzing publicly available data or scanning the internet for suspicious IP addresses/sites using various tools such as Shodan, HIBP and Nmap.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field required.

Three years of work experience as an Application Security Analyst or Software Engineer

Ability to understand computer systems and the security policies of organizations.

Experience working with cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a plus.

Requirements

Knowledge of open-source technologies. Advantageous: Snykcancel

Understand Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Not a very technical role but does need to understand Application Development

Assisting the Digital Transformation Security team with various projects related to cyber security and compliance.

Supporting the team in their security operations, as well as in improving and innovating cybersecurity processes

Assisting the Vulnerability Remediation Team and play a role in driving the initiative for Africa Zone

Good understanding of application security from a technical point of view

Continual cybersecurity process improvement and innovation

Desired Skills:

IT security

AWS

cyber

