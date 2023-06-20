Application Support Analyst at ALJ Recruitment

The Application Support Analyst will provide high quality application and systems support, understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses as well as provide second line support for technical and functional solutions.

Experience

At least 3-5 years in an application support environment

At least 3-5 years on Oracle Database

Knowledge on PL/SQL is advantageous

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Technical Competencies

? Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:

Oracle, SQL Server

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

SOA

SQL Scripting

SharePoint Billing System Knowledge

F5

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

ESB Cloud Computing

Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, CRM, etc)

Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT

Desired Skills:

Pl/Sql

WebMethods

Microsoft Frameworks

Rest

Soap

SQL Application Support

Web Services

ITIL

Cobit

SOA

ESB Cloud Computing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.

Learn more/Apply for this position