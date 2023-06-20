Application Support Analyst at ALJ Recruitment

The Application Support Analyst will provide high quality application and systems support, understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses as well as provide second line support for technical and functional solutions.
Experience
At least 3-5 years in an application support environment
At least 3-5 years on Oracle Database
Knowledge on PL/SQL is advantageous
Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
Technical Competencies
? Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:
Oracle, SQL Server
Web Methods
Web Services
Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
SOA
SQL Scripting
SharePoint Billing System Knowledge
F5
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL Server Reporting Services
ESB Cloud Computing
Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, CRM, etc)
Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT
Desired Skills:
- Pl/Sql
- WebMethods
- Microsoft Frameworks
- Rest
- Soap
- SQL Application Support
- Web Services
- ITIL
- Cobit
- SOA
- ESB Cloud Computing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.