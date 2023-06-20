Applications Engineer

We’re looking for an Applications Engineer to join our client in Bryanston, a leading HealthTech company that believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives.

The purpose of the role is the overall responsibility and control of IT resources to provide efficient and cost-effective IT, the engine of the company. Application engineers are responsible for looking after specific components of the engine: operating systems, business applications and supporting system applications (such as monitoring tools). As an application

engineer, you will ensure optimal health of multiple and complex components as well as deliver to specific goals set by the IT Ops manager through:

Providing support services to clients and technical employees as required.

Monitoring and maintaining all applications and products within the environment.

Supporting the IT Ops Lead in maintaining availability, efficiency and stability of all production services, production systems and processes to run reliably and efficiently

Supporting, tracking and resolving application/system related incidents and requests within SLA.

Assisting with the DevOps tasks

ITIL ITSM incident and service management level 3 support.

Daily, weekly, and monthly monitoring and reporting on server health status, exceptions, and transactional message throughput.

Strive for 100% delivery of transactional messages to and from clients and funders.

Responsible for trouble-shooting, solution-finding, and continuous improvement relating to transactional message flow.

Responsible for attending to tasks, incidents and requests relating to transactional message flow.

Core Production Issue, change control management, and escalation facilitation

Monitoring and alerting of VM’s on Site24x7 and OpsManager monitoring platforms.

Implement and facilitate automation solutions that reduce the number of queries received by the support teams.

Configuration of new Virtual Machines for client integrations. Creation and automation of stored procedures in SQL.

Configuration, monitoring and solution finding on the internal environments.

Build and implement internal monitoring tools..

SQL Database migrations to the cloud using Microsoft Managed Instance.

Qualifications & Experience

IT software or technical qualification preferred.

ITIL Service management experience is a plus.

Proficient in Windows and Microsoft servers and applications

Proficient in SQL and similar programming languages

Technical competence

Operating systems – Good working knowledge of installation, maintenance, scripting, configuration, security, monitoring, tuning and troubleshooting of Windows and Linux

Application Servers – Working knowledge of installation, configuration, monitoring, tuning and troubleshooting of the Java stack (J2EE, JBOSS, Glassfish, WebLogic, Tomcat, Jetty) and the .NET stack (IIS, MSMQ, etc.)

Databases – good command of SQL skills (MS and MySQL dialects).

Experience in monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

Functional knowledge of network protocols and connectivity troubleshooting.

Knowledge of virtualisation and private cloud technologies (VMWare / Hyper V / Xen).

Knowledge of container technology (e.g. Docker)

Previous experience with public and hybrid cloud

Functional knowledge of enterprise storage

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options

Knowledge of basic Business Process Management

Log file analysis

Behavioral Competencies

High attention to detail.

Able to work well as part of a team and independently

Patience and flexibility.

Able to deliver quality while working under pressure.

Desire to learn and grow and have fun.

Tenacity.

Customer service focused

Takes ownership of his systems and processes

Good problem solving skills

Good communication and documentation skills

