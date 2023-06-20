Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline

Relevant certifications in Business Analysis

5+ years in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis.

3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design.

5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure

development/administration)

Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components. Working with security design principles, SQL, Azure DevOps Services, APIs and Web-based applications, mobile applications, Coordination and leadership skills. Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design.

Knowledge of Microservices architecture, legacy and web-based systems interface with each other, latest Business Analysis practices, Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.,COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.

Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge.

– Analysis and Solution Definition

– Technical Recommendation and Testing

– Internal Operations

– Project Execution

– Client Management

– Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication

– Innovator Development

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

SQL

COBIT

ITIL

DevSecOps

Azure

API

Software Development governance frameworks

IT Mobile computing

ICT

SDLC

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Business Analyst will be responsible for partnering with the internal and external

stakeholders to determine requirements and recommend solutions to address the

complex business problems of the organization and industry. He/she will conduct

business analysis and interpret business needs to the ICT Team. The business analyst

must also ensure that a high level of continuous improvement focus is embedded in the

SDLC process.

Learn more/Apply for this position