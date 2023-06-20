Business Analyst
Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline
Relevant certifications in Business Analysis
5+ years in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis.
3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design.
5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure
development/administration)
Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components. Working with security design principles, SQL, Azure DevOps Services, APIs and Web-based applications, mobile applications, Coordination and leadership skills. Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design.
Knowledge of Microservices architecture, legacy and web-based systems interface with each other, latest Business Analysis practices, Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.,COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.
Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge.
– Analysis and Solution Definition
– Technical Recommendation and Testing
– Internal Operations
– Project Execution
– Client Management
– Facilitates internal teams/task forces & Communication
– Innovator Development
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- SQL
- COBIT
- ITIL
- DevSecOps
- Azure
- API
- Software Development governance frameworks
- IT Mobile computing
- ICT
- SDLC
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Business Analyst will be responsible for partnering with the internal and external
stakeholders to determine requirements and recommend solutions to address the
complex business problems of the organization and industry. He/she will conduct
business analysis and interpret business needs to the ICT Team. The business analyst
must also ensure that a high level of continuous improvement focus is embedded in the
SDLC process.