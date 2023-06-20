Business Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Business Architect to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Developing a Capability Architecture across clusters to realise the business strategy in the context of the organisational technology strategy.

Responsible for one or more of the key Information Technology subject domains including but not limited to: Business architecture, Integration Architecture, Infrastructure Architecture, Security Architecture and/or Application Architecture.

Identify operational opportunities and develop Architectures and migration roadmaps consistent with the enterprise strategy and vision.

Facilitates the development of the right future-state architecture.

Stays constantly current on the latest developments in the field of expertise.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc or other related fields

3 – 5 years experience as a Business Architect

Business analysis experience required

Agile planning knowledge

Experience in Architecture Modeling

Able to conducting a needs analysis

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

agile

architecture modeling

gap analysis

