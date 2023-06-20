C#.NET Core Developer

Jun 20, 2023

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.
  • Experience doing C# Core development.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • Restful service experience beneficial.
  • DevOps experience beneficial.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
    Qualification.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • C# Core
  • Microsoft Web Technologies
  • SQL Server
  • DDD
  • TDD
  • Kubernetes
  • Micro Service
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • DevOps

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Servises

