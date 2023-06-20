C#.NET Core Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Role
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Skills and Experience
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.
- Experience doing C# Core development.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- Restful service experience beneficial.
- DevOps experience beneficial.
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
Qualification.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- C# Core
- Microsoft Web Technologies
- SQL Server
- DDD
- TDD
- Kubernetes
- Micro Service
- Azure
- AWS
- DevOps
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Servises