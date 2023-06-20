C#.Net Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated C#.Net Developer to join their dynamic and innovative development team. As a C#.Net Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge software applications that power the company’s operations.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve their existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Restful service experience is beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

What the job will entail day to day:

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved in and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

