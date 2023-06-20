C# Software Engineer

Jun 20, 2023

Overview:

We are looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions. The role requires a deep understanding of C# programming, .NET framework, and experience working with relational databases, Angular and Typescript. You should also possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, a passion for technology, and a keen eye for detail.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in C# programming and .NET framework
  • Strong experience with relational databases, preferably SQL Server
  • Experience with web development using ASP.NET and HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming principles
  • Good understanding of software development methodologies such as Agile/Scrum
  • Good understanding of Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) and implementation thereof
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
  • Ability to adapt and learn new technologies quickly

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS
  • Experience with front-end frameworks such as Angular
  • Experience with DevOps tools such as GitLab
  • Knowledge of software design patterns and architectural principles

Responsibilities:

  • Develop high-quality software solutions using C# and .NET framework
  • Develop solutions using our in-house integration platform and create various business
    automation tasks
  • Develop industry standard Web Services and Web API’s using the .NET framework
  • Collaborate with other developers, project managers, and stakeholders to deliver projects on time and within budget
  • Assist with developer guidance and support
  • Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
  • Design, develop and maintain SQL Server databases
  • Perform unit and integration testing to ensure the quality of the software
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends, techniques, and methodologies
  • Identify and resolve software defects and issues
  • Participate in agile software development processes

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Object Oriented Design
  • SQL Server
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Angular
  • Agile
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Gitlab
  • Web API’s
  • SOA
  • Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position