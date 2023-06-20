C# Software Engineer

Overview:
We are looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions. The role requires a deep understanding of C# programming, .NET framework, and experience working with relational databases, Angular and Typescript. You should also possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, a passion for technology, and a keen eye for detail.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in C# programming and .NET framework
- Strong experience with relational databases, preferably SQL Server
- Experience with web development using ASP.NET and HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming principles
- Good understanding of software development methodologies such as Agile/Scrum
- Good understanding of Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) and implementation thereof
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Ability to adapt and learn new technologies quickly
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS
- Experience with front-end frameworks such as Angular
- Experience with DevOps tools such as GitLab
- Knowledge of software design patterns and architectural principles
Responsibilities:
- Develop high-quality software solutions using C# and .NET framework
- Develop solutions using our in-house integration platform and create various business
automation tasks
- Develop industry standard Web Services and Web API’s using the .NET framework
- Collaborate with other developers, project managers, and stakeholders to deliver projects on time and within budget
- Assist with developer guidance and support
- Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
- Design, develop and maintain SQL Server databases
- Perform unit and integration testing to ensure the quality of the software
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback
- Stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends, techniques, and methodologies
- Identify and resolve software defects and issues
- Participate in agile software development processes
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Object Oriented Design
- SQL Server
- ASP.Net
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Angular
- Agile
- Azure
- AWS
- Gitlab
- Web API’s
- SOA
- Web Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund