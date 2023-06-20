C# Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Overview:

We are looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join our client’s dynamic team. You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions. The role requires a deep understanding of C# programming, .NET framework, and experience working with relational databases, Angular and Typescript. You should also possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, a passion for technology, and a keen eye for detail.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Minimum of 3 years of experience in C# programming and .NET framework

Strong experience with relational databases, preferably SQL Server

Experience with web development using ASP.NET and HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming principles

Good understanding of software development methodologies such as Agile/Scrum

Good understanding of Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) and implementation thereof

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Ability to adapt and learn new technologies quickly

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS

Experience with front-end frameworks such as Angular

Experience with DevOps tools such as GitLab

Knowledge of software design patterns and architectural principles

Responsibilities:

Develop high-quality software solutions using C# and .NET framework

Develop solutions using our in-house integration platform and create various business

automation tasks

automation tasks Develop industry standard Web Services and Web API’s using the .NET framework

Collaborate with other developers, project managers, and stakeholders to deliver projects on time and within budget

Assist with developer guidance and support

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code

Design, develop and maintain SQL Server databases

Perform unit and integration testing to ensure the quality of the software

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends, techniques, and methodologies

Identify and resolve software defects and issues

Participate in agile software development processes

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Object Oriented Design

SQL Server

ASP.Net

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Typescript

Angular

Agile

Azure

AWS

Gitlab

Web API’s

SOA

Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position