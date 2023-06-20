Control Systems Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

My client a dynamic industrial automation solutions provider based in Cape Town. Are seeking a highly skilled Control Systems Engineer / Automation Engineer / Systems Engineer to join their Cape Town based team. As a member of their experienced and talented automation team, you will contribute to the design and implementation of industrial automation solutions for multiple industries.

Area: Cape Town

Job Summary:

We are looking for a Control Systems/ Automation Engineer with 3-5 years of experience in implementing industrial automation solutions.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in industrial automation, experience with multiple control system platforms, and preferably, project management skills.

This role involves working on various engineering functions, including industrial automation and process control engineering, design and implementation of automation systems, PLC programming, SCADA development and programming, MES and reporting system development, factory acceptance testing, commissioning on site, as well as providing support and breakdown assistance on site.

Responsibilities:

Perform industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Design and implement automation systems.

Program PLCs.

Develop and program SCADA systems.

Develop MES and reporting systems.

Conduct factory acceptance testing.

Perform commissioning on site.

Provide support assistance on site.

Provide support and breakdown assistance on site.

Desired Skills & Knowledge:

Proficiency in Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, and Vijeo Designer.

Familiarity with Aveva Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, and Plant SCADA (Citect).

Knowledge of Siemens TIA Portal and Step 7.

Experience with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000.

Familiarity with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA.

Strong knowledge of PLCs, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows, and MS Server.

Understanding of Ethernet network configurations.

Additional Requirements:

Tertiary engineering education.

3 to 5 years of experience in implementing industrial automation and process control solutions.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment.

Continuous personal skills development.

Motivated and ambitious.

Willingness to work long hours as required.

Willingness to travel and work away from home.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Valid driver’s license.

Valid passport.

Legal authorization to work in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

PLCs

EcoStruxure

TIA Portal

Automation

Ethernet Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position