Data Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Translation of business requirements into data requirements from business stakeholders

Developing and maintaining documentation related to data analysis (examples include source to target mapping and requirements specifications)

Raw vault data modelling and analysis

Ability to work independently and facilitate sessions with multiple stakeholders to elicit requirements

Experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering / IT / IS / Data Science / Mathematics / Statistics or related degree

Proficient in SQL

Previous experience with data lake tech stack

Experience in an Agile delivery methodology

Excellent communication skills

Good problem-solving skills

Ability to understand complex environments and systems

Desired Skills:

SQL

Agile

Data Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Data analysis

Data Modelling

Data Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

