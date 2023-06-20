Data Analyst- Remote at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Data Analyst- Remote
We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our team!
12-month initial contract- fully remote
When applying for this role, please read through the below requirements.
Please rate your experience with each from 1 to 5 (1 = limited experience, 5 = subject matter expert) on the following:
SQL
Data Profiling (profile source data to enable data lifecycle – source to target mapping)
Data Migration
Teradata
Cobol copybook
Oracle
Sybase
DB2
Moving text and files
SAS
Please answer the following questions about your experience:
What is your experience with slowly changing dimensions?
How many types have you worked on?
How long have you worked with unstructured data?
In which projects have you migrated unstructured data and how?
Have you used Denodo as a visualisation tool? Show example if possible
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Analyst
- Remote