Data Analyst- Remote at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Data Analyst- Remote

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our team!

12-month initial contract- fully remote

When applying for this role, please read through the below requirements.

Please rate your experience with each from 1 to 5 (1 = limited experience, 5 = subject matter expert) on the following:

SQL

Data Profiling (profile source data to enable data lifecycle – source to target mapping)

Data Migration

Teradata

Cobol copybook

Oracle

Sybase

DB2

Moving text and files

SAS

Please answer the following questions about your experience:

What is your experience with slowly changing dimensions?

How many types have you worked on?

How long have you worked with unstructured data?

In which projects have you migrated unstructured data and how?

Have you used Denodo as a visualisation tool? Show example if possible

Desired Skills:

Data

Analyst

Remote

