Data Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Translation of business requirements into data requirements from business stakeholders
- Developing and maintaining documentation related to data analysis (examples include source to target mapping and requirements specifications)
- Raw vault data modelling and analysis
- Ability to work independently and facilitate sessions with multiple stakeholders to elicit requirements
Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering / IT / IS / Data Science / Mathematics / Statistics or related degree
- Proficient in SQL
- Previous experience with data lake tech stack
- Experience in an Agile delivery methodology
- Excellent communication skills
- Good problem-solving skills
- Ability to understand complex environments and systems
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Agile
- Data Science
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Data analysis
- Data Modelling
- Data Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree