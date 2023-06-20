Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a visionary Data Scientist with a passion for leveraging machine learning and analytics to drive investment success?

We are seeking a dynamic and skilled Data Scientist to join a team of brilliant, highly qualified Data professionals based in Cape Town.

As a key member of the team, you will play a pivotal role in conducting cutting-edge research, developing quantitative tools, and optimizing data processes that fuel informed investment decisions.

If you possess a strong programming acumen, a deep understanding of data analysis techniques, and a drive to push the boundaries of innovation, we invite you to embark on this exciting opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Python

R

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

As a Data Scientist, you will be responsible for conducting in-depth research, analyzing vast financial datasets, and developing robust quantitative models to inform investment strategies. You will also be instrumental in designing and implementing efficient data flow processes to seamlessly integrate third-party systems, ensuring accurate and reliable data for investment research and operational processes. Your expertise in Python, SQL, and statistical learning will be essential in driving data insights and generating actionable recommendations.

Learn more/Apply for this position