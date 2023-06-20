Data Scientist

As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing scalable data pipelines, ETL processes, and data architecture that enables efficient data collection, integration, and analysis.

You will collaborate closely with quantitative analysts and other stakeholders to understand their data requirements and provide them with robust infrastructure and tools for data exploration and visualization.

Your expertise in Python, SQL, and database management will be crucial in driving data quality, performance, and availability.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

R

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Are you a skilled and innovative Data Engineer with a passion for transforming raw data into actionable insights?

My client in the investment management sector, is seeking a talented and motivated Data Engineer to join their team.

As a key contributor to our organization, you will play a vital role in architecting the investment team’s database, optimizing data processes, and facilitating efficient data flow. If you possess a strong command of Python, SQL, and data engineering principles, along with a collaborative mindset, we invite you to be part of our transformative journey!

