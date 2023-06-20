Developer (T-SQL)

Our client is seeking a talented T-SQL Developer to join their dynamic development team. As a T-SQL Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, and functions to support their database-driven applications. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, data analysts, and business stakeholders, to deliver high-quality database solutions.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating systems. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies MS SQL Database (T-SQL) C# JavaScript Microservices

Knowledge and experience in web services development.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Qualifications:

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation,

Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advise on areas that could be improved in and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

