Developer T-SQL – Gauteng Centurion

Role
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
Who we are looking for:
- We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.
Skills and Experience
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- C#.NET
- Full Stack
- MS SQL
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance