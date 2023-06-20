Developer T-SQL – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 20, 2023

Role

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Who we are looking for:

  • We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • C#.NET
  • Full Stack
  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position