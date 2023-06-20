Developer T-SQL

Role

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.

Skills and Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies:

MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

Knowledge and experience on web services development.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Qualifications

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

C#.NET

Full Stack

MS SQL

C#

JavaScript

Microservices

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

