DevOps Engieer

12 Month contract role. With high profile company, well known and market leader.
DEVOPS ENGINEER
Key Purpose
Responsible to collaborate with software developers, system operators and other IT staff members to manage system and code releases. Cross and merge the barriers that exist between software development, testing and operations teams and keep existing platforms and [Email Address Removed]lable.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure solutions
- Effectively utilize monitoring and logging tools to identify root cause
- Expert in working and deploying to Kubernetes
- Expert in Bash and groovey scripting
- Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)
- Build, Manage and Support environments in Azure and AWS cloud
- Deploy updates and fixes via automated pipelines
- Troubleshoot production issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline code deployment.
- Evaluate existing applications and platforms, recommendation and implement alternative solutions for enhancing performance
- Conduct systems tests and manage security, performance, and availability
- Design, develop, and implement software integrations
- Analyse code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.
- Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation
- Personal Attributes and Skills
Required Skills
- AWS and Azure Cloud
- Jenkins
- Strong Linux skills
- Kubernetes
- Ansible
- Terraform
- Puppet
- CFEngine
Behavioural Competencies:
- Drives Results
- Values Driven
- Optimistic
- Learns on the Fly
- Resilient
- Instils Trust
- People Savvy
- Problem Solver
- Manages complexity
- Balances Stakeholders
- Transparency
- Multitasking
- Organizational skills
- Analytics
Additional attributes
– Strong Ownership qualities
– Ability to assess and prioritize
– Excellent planning and organizational skills
– Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
– A strong passion for customers and technology
– Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active
– Excellent communications skills and good team player
– Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders
– Well-developed conflict handling skills
– Willing to learn and develop oneself
Education and Experience
Education:
- Sc. Degree in Computer Science,
Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.
- Expert in code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, and Chef)
- Managing AWS infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture.
- Automation of development processes (CICD)
- 3+ years’ experience in Kubernetes support and deployment
- 3+ years’ experience in writing and supporting Jenkins files
- Working knowledge of Groovey, Ruby or Python and known DevOps
- Working knowledge of GitHub with GitHub actions and GitHub runners
- Expert in building Helm charts and continuous deployment strategies
Knowledge:
- SDLC
- Bashscripting
- Jenkinsfile (pipeline as code)
- Kubernetes management
- Configuration Management Tools (Cfengine, Chef etc)
- Java runtime configuration
- Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, ELK, Grafana, Prometheus)
