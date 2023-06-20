DevOps Engineer Offshore – Gauteng Johannesburg North

NOTE: Offshore 12 month contract. Offshore hours will be worked.

2 Month contract role with a high profile company, well known and a market leader in their field of expertise.

DEVOPS ENGINEER

Key Purpose

Responsible to collaborate with software developers, system operators and other IT staff members to manage system and code releases. Cross and merge the barriers that exist between software development, testing and operations teams and keep existing platforms and [Email Address Removed]lable.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure solutions

Effectively utilize monitoring and logging tools to identify root cause

Expert in working and deploying to Kubernetes

Expert in Bash and groovey scripting

Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)

Build, Manage and Support environments in Azure and AWS cloud

Deploy updates and fixes via automated pipelines

Troubleshoot production issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline code deployment.

Evaluate existing applications and platforms, recommendation and implement alternative solutions for enhancing performance

Conduct systems tests and manage security, performance, and availability

Design, develop, and implement software integrations

Analyse code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation

Personal Attributes and Skills

Required Skills

AWS and Azure Cloud

Jenkins

Strong Linux skills

Kubernetes

Ansible

Terraform

Puppet

CFEngine

Behavioural Competencies:

Drives Results

Values Driven

Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

People Savvy

Problem Solver

Manages complexity

Balances Stakeholders

Transparency

Multitasking

Organizational skills

Analytics

Additional attributes

– Strong Ownership qualities

– Ability to assess and prioritize

– Excellent planning and organizational skills

– Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

– A strong passion for customers and technology

– Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active

– Excellent communications skills and good team player

– Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders

– Well-developed conflict handling skills

– Willing to learn and develop oneself

Education and Experience

Education:

Sc. Degree in Computer Science,

Experience:

3+ years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.

Expert in code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, and Chef)

Managing AWS infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture.

Automation of development processes (CICD)

3+ years’ experience in Kubernetes support and deployment

3+ years’ experience in writing and supporting Jenkins files

Working knowledge of Groovey, Ruby or Python and known DevOps

Working knowledge of GitHub with GitHub actions and GitHub runners

Expert in building Helm charts and continuous deployment strategies

Knowledge:

SDLC

Bashscripting

Jenkinsfile (pipeline as code)

Kubernetes management

Configuration Management Tools (Cfengine, Chef etc)

Java runtime configuration

Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, ELK, Grafana, Prometheus)

