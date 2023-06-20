Full Stack Developer

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team in the fast-paced world of Fintech services. As a Full Stack Developer, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the development of their groundbreaking financial products and platforms. You will work alongside a team of highly skilled professionals, who are passionate about driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria



Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve their existing systems.

Analyze, diagnose, and resolve software errors.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript: Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

