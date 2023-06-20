Full Stack Developer

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team in the fast-paced world of Fintech services. As a Full Stack Developer, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the development of their groundbreaking financial products and platforms. You will work alongside a team of highly skilled professionals, who are passionate about driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 1 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Experience in developing desktop and web-based applications. Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Advantageous Experience:

Knowledge and experience in web services development will be an advantage.

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Knowledge and experience in DevOps practices.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

T-SQL.

HTML/ CSS

JavaScript

XML

jQuery

