Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 20, 2023

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team in the fast-paced world of Fintech services. As a Full Stack Developer, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the development of their groundbreaking financial products and platforms. You will work alongside a team of highly skilled professionals, who are passionate about driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 1 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience in developing desktop and web-based applications.
    • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

  • Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Knowledge and experience in web services development will be an advantage.
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
  • Knowledge and experience in DevOps practices.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes:

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Stress management skills.
  • Time management skills.
  • Target orientated.
  • Decision-making skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • T-SQL.
  • HTML/ CSS
  • JavaScript
  • XML
  • jQuery

