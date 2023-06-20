Intermediate Application Developer
– 3year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
– Relevant certifications in Software Development
- 4 plus years’ development experience, broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support, MS SQL, C# and .Net Core.
- Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
- Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
- Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
- Experience in MicroServices and Agile
- Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- ITIL
- GraphQL
- Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Forms)
Responsible for delivery within given ICT operational plans
Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.
COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.
Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards
Conduct development
Conduct secure code reviews
Report on code quality
Ensure to comply with the procedures and controls to manage software development
Unit testing, integration testing
Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile
devices.
Cohesive relations with the project team
Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and
new development technologies.
Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage
numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.
Strong client focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external
stakeholders.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate
application development related concepts to technical and non-technical
stakeholders at various levels.
Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development
strategy.
About The Employer:
The intermediate application developer is required to understand and interpret business
requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. The
intermediate application developer will also be implementing, testing and maintaining,
designing code with required system documentation to meet the development goals.
They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and
quickly learn industry concepts and business processes.