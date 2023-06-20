Intermediate Application Developer

– 3year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

– Relevant certifications in Software Development

4 plus years’ development experience, broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support, MS SQL, C# and .Net Core.

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices and Agile

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

ITIL

GraphQL

Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Forms)

Responsible for delivery within given ICT operational plans

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.

COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards

Conduct development

Conduct secure code reviews

Report on code quality

Ensure to comply with the procedures and controls to manage software development

Unit testing, integration testing

Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile

devices.

Cohesive relations with the project team

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and

new development technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage

numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.

Strong client focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external

stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate

application development related concepts to technical and non-technical

stakeholders at various levels.

Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development

strategy.

About The Employer:

The intermediate application developer is required to understand and interpret business

requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. The

intermediate application developer will also be implementing, testing and maintaining,

designing code with required system documentation to meet the development goals.

They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and

quickly learn industry concepts and business processes.

