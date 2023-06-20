Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Jun 20, 2023

We herewith invite suitably qualified individuals to apply for this vacancy:
Responsibilities/Functions:
– Implementing the product’s lifecycle: Design, development, quality control, deployment, and maintenance.
– Developing and adhering to best practices for developing applications.
– Continuously contribute to team performance improvement and collaboration.
– Providing improvements to the products being supported.
– Maintaining SaaS infrastructure.
– Actively participating in release, planning, testing, regression testing, demonstrations, and retrospectives.
– Writing technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • NET
  • C#
  • [website] Webforms and MVC framework
  • NET web APIs
  • JavaScript frameworks
  • Full Stack Development
  • Database Design
  • table and views creation
  • Sql Server
  • writing SQL scripts
  • Make GET PUT and POST calls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Cape Town based independent technologies consultancy with high level support services and integration software development capabilities

