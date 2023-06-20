Intermediate Full Stack Developer

We herewith invite suitably qualified individuals to apply for this vacancy:
Responsibilities/Functions:
– Implementing the product’s lifecycle: Design, development, quality control, deployment, and maintenance.
– Developing and adhering to best practices for developing applications.
– Continuously contribute to team performance improvement and collaboration.
– Providing improvements to the products being supported.
– Maintaining SaaS infrastructure.
– Actively participating in release, planning, testing, regression testing, demonstrations, and retrospectives.
– Writing technical documentation.
Desired Skills:
- NET
- C#
- [website] Webforms and MVC framework
- NET web APIs
- JavaScript frameworks
- Full Stack Development
- Database Design
- table and views creation
- Sql Server
- writing SQL scripts
- Make GET PUT and POST calls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Cape Town based independent technologies consultancy with high level support services and integration software development capabilities