Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We herewith invite suitably qualified individuals to apply for this vacancy:

Responsibilities/Functions:

– Implementing the product’s lifecycle: Design, development, quality control, deployment, and maintenance.

– Developing and adhering to best practices for developing applications.

– Continuously contribute to team performance improvement and collaboration.

– Providing improvements to the products being supported.

– Maintaining SaaS infrastructure.

– Actively participating in release, planning, testing, regression testing, demonstrations, and retrospectives.

– Writing technical documentation.

Desired Skills:

NET

C#

[website] Webforms and MVC framework

NET web APIs

JavaScript frameworks

Full Stack Development

Database Design

table and views creation

Sql Server

writing SQL scripts

Make GET PUT and POST calls

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Cape Town based independent technologies consultancy with high level support services and integration software development capabilities

Learn more/Apply for this position