IT & Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose

We are searching for the “right person” to join the IT Technical team of the company. The suitable person will be based in Sandton, Johannesburg at one of our Corporate client’s offices, working to support that company’s IT infrastructure as a priority, while also working on other company client sites/projects in the JHB region.

The right person should have a good knowledge and experience working with network and server technology as well as typical IT services found in an advanced network and ensure the stable operation of the in-house networks and to design, install, administer, and optimize company servers and related components, as necessary. This also includes working with the company team in planning, developing, installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all network hardware, software, and communication links and ensuring the availability of client/server applications, configuring all new implementations, and developing processes and procedures for ongoing management of the IT environment.

Experience:

At least five years’ equivalent work experience

Knowledge of the following will be beneficial: Sohos Firewalls, Cisco, Aruba, Ruckus Switches, Networking/VLANs, Ruckus/Aruba/Ubiquiti wireless networks.

Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining all manners of Windows and Linux server hardware and associated network equipment.

Familiarity with TCP/IP and other network protocols, firewall management, and operating system configuration.

General knowledge of storage technologies such as SAN or NAS, as well as Active Directory/Global Catalogue.

Knowledge of Nutanix, Proxmox technology an advantage.

Responsibilities and Requirements

Provide technical support to the site.

Be a problem solver – show initiative, professionalism, be a good communicator, be a quick learner.

Perform Server Management (Domain, Exchange, AD, File, Print, and Storage) as and when required.

Good network understanding – ability to work with Cisco, Ruckus, Aruba etc network. Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of vlans and other network configurations.

Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices

Assist with strategies for client/server implementations; and the infrastructure required to support those strategies.

Assist with new server systems, applications, and hardware.

Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security.

Check help desk database for entries on server and server resource issues; prioritize and respond to help desk tickets as appropriate.

Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches.

Provide VoIP and ISP support

Recommend and execute modifications to server environment in order to improve efficiency, reliability, and performance.

Develop and maintain server and network documentation as and when required.

Administer equipment, hardware and software upgrades.

Practice asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information.

Perform server and security audits

Perform and maintain system backups and recovery via backup software.

Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports.

Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs.

Work with the company on this site as well as other sites as and when needed.

Desired Skills:

network

server

IT specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position