IT Project Manager

We are seeking a highly skilled and certified IT Project Manager to join our dynamic team in Cape Town. If you have a passion for project management, possess the necessary certifications, and have experience managing complex projects, we would like to hear from you. This is an excellent opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with diverse teams in a fast-paced environment.

Requirements:

Certified Project Manager (intermediate level)

3-5 years of experience in project management

Proficiency in project management methodology, processes, standards, and templates

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is desirable

Strong proficiency in project management tools such as MS Project, MS Project Online, and/or Project Web Access

Working knowledge of MS Power BI is desirable

Exceptional team working skills in matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams

Experience in delivering projects involving internal and/or external resources (third-party suppliers)

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate project background, objectives, deliverables, risks, and issues clearly and logically

Ability to adjust communication for stakeholders of different levels

Interpersonal skills and a positive outlook towards work, demonstrated through effective communication

Proven experience in successfully managing one or more complex projects to completion

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain project management deliverables, including schedules, documentation, and reporting, ensuring regular updates as the project progresses

Identify, manage, and communicate changes, risks, and issues that may impact the project’s scope or timeline

Manage project team members by delegating tasks and setting performance expectations

Monitor resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met

Facilitate meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects

Monitor and control work input and scope to keep all projects on track and in control

Ensure projects and activities are executed efficiently and in an agile manner, based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes

Plan and manage program stakeholders, scope, activities, conflict resolution, and approach in a highly matrixed organization

Provide regular status reports using Power BI reports and personally manage escalations when necessary

If you are a dedicated and experienced IT Project Manager looking for a challenging role in Cape Town or willing to relocate to Cape Town. We look forward to hearing from you and exploring the possibility of you joining our team.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessment.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI Reporting

PMP

Project Management

