We are seeking a highly skilled and certified IT Project Manager to join our dynamic team in Cape Town. If you have a passion for project management, possess the necessary certifications, and have experience managing complex projects, we would like to hear from you. This is an excellent opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with diverse teams in a fast-paced environment.
Requirements:
- Certified Project Manager (intermediate level)
- 3-5 years of experience in project management
- Proficiency in project management methodology, processes, standards, and templates
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is desirable
- Strong proficiency in project management tools such as MS Project, MS Project Online, and/or Project Web Access
- Working knowledge of MS Power BI is desirable
- Exceptional team working skills in matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams
- Experience in delivering projects involving internal and/or external resources (third-party suppliers)
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate project background, objectives, deliverables, risks, and issues clearly and logically
- Ability to adjust communication for stakeholders of different levels
- Interpersonal skills and a positive outlook towards work, demonstrated through effective communication
- Proven experience in successfully managing one or more complex projects to completion
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain project management deliverables, including schedules, documentation, and reporting, ensuring regular updates as the project progresses
- Identify, manage, and communicate changes, risks, and issues that may impact the project’s scope or timeline
- Manage project team members by delegating tasks and setting performance expectations
- Monitor resource allocation, timelines, and other key metrics to ensure project milestones are met
- Facilitate meetings with stakeholders to ensure effective communication about projects
- Monitor and control work input and scope to keep all projects on track and in control
- Ensure projects and activities are executed efficiently and in an agile manner, based on agreed company methodologies, tools, and processes
- Plan and manage program stakeholders, scope, activities, conflict resolution, and approach in a highly matrixed organization
- Provide regular status reports using Power BI reports and personally manage escalations when necessary
If you are a dedicated and experienced IT Project Manager looking for a challenging role in Cape Town or willing to relocate to Cape Town. We look forward to hearing from you and exploring the possibility of you joining our team.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessment.
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI Reporting
- PMP
- Project Management