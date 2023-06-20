IT System Administrator (Linux) – Western Cape Rondebosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced IT Solutions Provider seeks a highly skilled IT System Administrator to work in conjunction with the IT Manager to identify, plan and execute projects involving the server and networking infrastructure in the business. You will also participate in the configuration, training and management of the Zoho suite of business applications (CRM, HelpDesk, Reporting Analytics, etc.). The ideal candidate must have a proven 3–5 years of experience as a in a similar role with a strong background in Linux/UNIX Administration, AWS, RADIUS AAA, Windows Administration including Domain Administration, Networks (LAN, WAN, NAT, VLANS, Tunnels), working knowledge of administrating of Type 1 Hypervisors and related virtualization & a complete understanding of SMTP and email best practices.

DUTIES:

General Objectives for position –

Install new or rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.

Develop and maintain installation and configuration procedures.

Contribute to and maintain system standards.

Research, recommend and develop innovative, automated approaches for system administration tasks.

Research and recommend best practices to mitigate all technical risk areas to the business (including but not limited to appropriate DR and BC plans, systems and procedures).

Always ensure practical but highest levels of technical security for the group.

Actively identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.

Actively look for more cost-effective tech options that do not compromise on quality or security.

Operations and Support –

Maintain shared physical Group facilities: Network, and when necessary, Meeting Rooms and Power-distribution.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs.

Perform regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures.

Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.

Perform regular file archival and purge as necessary.

Assist, when necessary, with creating, changing, and deleting user accounts per operational requirements.

Assist, when necessary, with administering third-party cloud services, maintaining user access and permissions.

Provide Tier III (OR VIP) support per request from various constituencies. Investigate and troubleshoot issues.

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues.

Configure outbound and inbound firewall rules.

Configure switches, APs, and VLANs for internal and external routing.

Develop expertise to train colleagues on new technologies.

Create and/or maintain technical documentation, manuals and IT policies.

Assist, when necessary, Internal IT with training and knowledge sharing, as well as making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions.

Develop and integrate automation processes.

Maintenance –

Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis and upgrade administrative tools and utilities.

Configure or add new services as necessary.

Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedures.

Perform periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning.

Perform ongoing performance tuning, and resource optimisation as required.

Assist with documentation and technical specifications for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure.

Maintain server room equipment and related items.

Group-Partner Relationship Management –

Maintain relationships with Suppliers: Building maintenance, Generator maintenance, software/hardware providers, Internet providers, Telephone provider, cloud service providers.

Client Management –

Value internal clients and respond to their needs as they arise.

Establish effective working relationship with clients.

Follow established communication guidelines.

Use good judgment in what and how to communicate with clients.

Professional Development –

Understand the professional development process and become actively involved by setting challenging goals and meeting them through continuous learning.

Seek input from mentors and supervisors.

Actively apply feedback received to day-to-day work and strive to improve performance.

Internal Operations –

Comply with all company policies and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven 3 – 5 years of experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role.

Strong background in Linux/UNIX Administration.

Strong background in Windows Administration, including Domain Administration.

A complete understanding of SMTP and email best practices.

Working knowledge of administrating of Type 1 Hypervisors and related virtualization.

Strong knowledge of networks (LAN, WAN, NAT, VLANS, Tunnels).

Experience using RADIUS AAA.

Experience using databases.

Ability to use a wide variety of open-source technologies and cloud services (experience with AWS is required).

A working understanding of code and scripting languages (bash, PowerShell, Python, Perl, etc).

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in a secure, always-up, always-available service.

Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery

Advantageous –

Exchange (Email).

Knowledge of Infrastructure as Code (Terraform).

Knowledge of AWS.

Any completed tertiary education would be beneficial:

BSc in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline.

Professional Certification (e.g., Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA)).

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication –

Listens to others and accepts input from team members.

Clearly articulates ideas and thoughts verbally.

Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective and professional.

Ability to formulate and present reports pertaining to all duties and responsibilities.

Teamwork –

Establishes harmonious working relationships with team members.

Appreciates each team members’ contribution and values each individual member.

Displays a positive attitude.

Demonstrates flexibility in day-to-day work.

Sets high standards of performance for oneself.

Willing to step outside of the confines of your job description to help the business succeed.

Other –

Deadline-driven.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude, and ability to self-upskill.

Excellent communication skills.

