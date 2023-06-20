Java Microservices Developer

Are you a talented Java Microservices Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

  • Minimum of 4 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

  • Minimum of 4 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

  • 4 years of experience with system integration.

  • Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

  • Jira, Confluence.

  • Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.

  • Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production

  • Understanding of:

    • API gateways.

    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

    • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree, Diploma or Certifications

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

