Java Microservices Developer

Are you a talented Java Microservices Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

Minimum of 4 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

Minimum of 4 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

4 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Jira, Confluence.

Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.

Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production

Understanding of: API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc). CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).



Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Degree, Diploma or Certifications

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position