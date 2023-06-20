Java Microservices Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a talented Java Microservices Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.
- Minimum of 4 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.
- Minimum of 4 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 4 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an Agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.
- Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production
- Understanding of:
- API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree, Diploma or Certifications
Hybrid – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML