Javascript Developer LW2325

- 5+ years of working experience with a focus on Web Software development.
- Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
- Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
- Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Languages and related:
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- React, Vue, JavaScript
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Nexus.
- Encryption Technologies.
- Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
- Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
Duties:
- Develop Web-based applications.
- Create pages and components to manage static data.
- Create pages to view different aggregations of data.
- Implement complex calculations according to specifications.
- Implement workflows from diagrams.
- Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.
- Write scripts to upload bulk Excel data into MongoDB.
- Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.
- Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.
- Work with software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.
- Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.
- Create and update system documentation.
- SW bug resolution including handling incident tickets in the ITSM ticketing system.
- Take directions from senior developers, development functions, and solutions within formal Agile Sprints.
- Interact with the team as necessary during Sprints & perform any administrative tasks.
- Operate as a team member. Continually reports progress in the Jira tool and participates as an active team member. Assume additional responsibilities as required.
- Gather facts, analyze the User Stories, consult with users, draw conclusions, and update user stories as required.
- Assist in the technical preparation of Business Process Procedures, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation, and User manuals.
- Interface with clients in a professional manner with an emphasis on building client relationships.
- Continually develop core skills and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.
- Sets priorities appropriately.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant Degree / Diploma / Certificate in IT
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- NodeJS
- Javascript