Javascript Developer LW2325

Jun 20, 2023

  • 5+ years of working experience with a focus on Web Software development.

  • Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

  • Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.

  • Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Languages and related:
    • TypeScript / JavaScript

    • GraphQL

    • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

    • React, Vue, JavaScript

    • Redis, Mongo

    • CSS 3

    • Antd

    • HTML 5

    • BitBucket

    • AWS

    • Kubernetes

    • Docker, Docker Compose

    • Nexus.

    • Encryption Technologies.

  • Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

  • Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

Duties:

  • Develop Web-based applications.

  • Create pages and components to manage static data.

  • Create pages to view different aggregations of data.

  • Implement complex calculations according to specifications.

  • Implement workflows from diagrams.

  • Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.

  • Write scripts to upload bulk Excel data into MongoDB.

  • Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.

  • Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.

  • Work with software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.

  • Apply cloud computing technologies and emerging computing trends.

  • Create and update system documentation.

  • SW bug resolution including handling incident tickets in the ITSM ticketing system.

  • Take directions from senior developers, development functions, and solutions within formal Agile Sprints.

  • Interact with the team as necessary during Sprints & perform any administrative tasks.

  • Operate as a team member. Continually reports progress in the Jira tool and participates as an active team member. Assume additional responsibilities as required.

  • Gather facts, analyze the User Stories, consult with users, draw conclusions, and update user stories as required.

  • Assist in the technical preparation of Business Process Procedures, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation, and User manuals.

  • Interface with clients in a professional manner with an emphasis on building client relationships.

  • Continually develop core skills and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.

  • Sets priorities appropriately.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma / Certificate in IT

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • Javascript

