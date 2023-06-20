Junior Java Developer – JHB CBD – up to R370k CTC PA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 20, 2023

This is your chance to be part of the banking fraternity where people are the most important resource. The simple solutions offered to extended people/clients make this bank a preferred choice.

Requirements:

  • 4 to 6 years of Java programming and system design will be considered.
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • JSON
  • Web development using MVC (JSF an advantage)
  • Maven building and packaging
  • JEE (Wildfly / EAP)
  • Docker basics

Responsibilities:

  • Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
  • Support development environments.
  • Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews
  • Be compliant with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks to ensure operational performance
  • Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation
  • Manage defects and perform code reviews
  • Engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities

