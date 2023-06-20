Junior Java Developer – JHB CBD – up to R370k CTC PA – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is your chance to be part of the banking fraternity where people are the most important resource. The simple solutions offered to extended people/clients make this bank a preferred choice.
Requirements:
- 4 to 6 years of Java programming and system design will be considered.
- JPA / Hibernate
- JSON
- Web development using MVC (JSF an advantage)
- Maven building and packaging
- JEE (Wildfly / EAP)
- Docker basics
Responsibilities:
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
- Support development environments.
- Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews
- Be compliant with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks to ensure operational performance
- Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation
- Manage defects and perform code reviews
- Engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities
Desired Skills:
- JPA
- Java
- J2EE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma