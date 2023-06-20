Junior Java Developer – JHB CBD – up to R370k CTC PA

This is your chance to be part of the banking fraternity where people are the most important resource. The simple solutions offered to extended people/clients make this bank a preferred choice.

Requirements:

4 to 6 years of Java programming and system design will be considered.

JPA / Hibernate

JSON

Web development using MVC (JSF an advantage)

Maven building and packaging

JEE (Wildfly / EAP)

Docker basics

Responsibilities:

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries

Support development environments.

Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews

Be compliant with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks to ensure operational performance

Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation

Manage defects and perform code reviews

Engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities

